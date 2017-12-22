Medeama part ways with six players ahead of new season

Medeama have parted with six key players ahead of the start of the new season, the club has announced.

Defender Daniel Ocran, winger Latif Salifu and striker Edmund Owusu-Peprah have been told to look elsewhere.

Towering centre-back Paul Aidoo, left-back Francis Addo and deputy captain Samuel Adade have also left following the expiration of their contracts.

The six players have been integral part of the squad for the past three seasons but will no longer continue their careers in Tarkwa.

We would like to announce the departure of six players from the team: Paul Aidoo, Samuel Adade, Francis Addo, Edmund Owusu-Peprah,Daniel Ocran and Latif Salifu. They served us well and we wish them the best. pic.twitter.com/jEJhgjOnIS — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) December 22, 2017

The Mauve and Yellows are expected to announce the capture of new players to augment their squad ahead of the new season.

Medeama will participate in the G8 tournament to be held in Cape Coast and Kumasi in January.

