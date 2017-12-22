Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Medeama part ways with six players ahead of new season

Published on: 22 December 2017
Paul Aidoo

Medeama have parted with six key players ahead of the start of the new season, the club has announced.

Defender Daniel Ocran, winger Latif Salifu and striker Edmund Owusu-Peprah have been told to look elsewhere.

Towering centre-back Paul Aidoo, left-back Francis Addo and deputy captain Samuel Adade have also left following the expiration of their contracts.

The six players have been integral part of the squad for the past three seasons but will no longer continue their careers in Tarkwa.

The Mauve and Yellows are expected to announce the capture of new players to augment their squad ahead of the new season.

Medeama will participate in the G8 tournament to be held in Cape Coast and Kumasi in January.

