Medeama star Justice Blay delighted with imperious form

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay is thrilled with his form in his first season at the club.

Blay has been in an imperious form since joining the side from relegated Sekondi Hasaacas at the start of the season.

The defensive midfielder was crowned man of the match after scoring a brace to hand the Mauve and Yellows a 3-1 win over Elmina Sharks at home on Monday.

And the youngster says he's happy with his progress in Tarkwa.

Medeama SC talisman Justice Blay insists he is eager to go the extra mile for the Yellow and Mauves after helping his side beat Elmina Sharks on Monday.