Miami FC's Kwadwo Poku earns Ghana call-up for friendlies against USA and Mexico

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has handed a late call-up to Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku ahead of his side's two high-profile friendly matches against USA and Mexico.

Kumasi-based Nhyira FM reported on Monday that the 25-year-old will join his colleagues when they arrive in the United States on Saturday.

The former New York City midfielder has been drafted into the team due to uncertainty surrounding the availability of brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew.

West Ham United and Swansea City have asked the Ghana FA to exclude the two players from the squad since the two games are taking players outside the FIFA dates for international matches.

Poku has been capped once by Ghana after climbing off the bench to play just eight minutes in the Black Stars 1-1 draw against Chile in an international friendly on October 10, 2015.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)