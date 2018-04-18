Michael Essien partakes in launch of 2018 International Champions Cup in Miami

Ex-Chelsea star Michael Essien was special guest at the launch of the 2018 International Champions Cup.

He psoted on his official Instagram page: ''Today I helped launch the International Champions Cup 2018 in Miami for Chelsea F.C. Great day spent with some awesome footballing legends from around the world. #ICC2018 ⚽️

The premier summer preseason competition is returning to the United States this summer with a bunch of quality matches.

The teams, schedule and more were announced in Miami on Tuesday morning, and it will feature two league winners in Manchester City and Bayern Munich and the four teams remaining in the Champions League semifinals -- Bayern, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Roma.

