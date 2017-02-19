Midfield dynamo Kwesi Donsu makes first league start of the season for Medeama against Hearts

Midfield master Kwesi Donsu will be in action for the first time this season against Hearts of Oak at the Accra sports stadium as he has been included in the starting line up of Medeama.

Donsu was registered by Medeama after failing to secure a lucrative move abroad, but did not feature in the opening day victory over WAFA.

Our starting X1 against Hearts: Antwi,Zutah,Ocran,Yaro, Aidoo, Blay, Kwakwa, Donsu, Bature, Bennett, Ofori..#MSCHOO — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) February 19, 2017

Kwesi Donsu scored a wonderful goal at the same venue last season to give his side all three points at the expense of Hearts of Oak.

