Midfielder Agyemang Badu urges Asamoah Gyan to win AFCON title for Ghana

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has implored Asamoah Gyan to win the Africa Cup of Nations to cap an incredible career for both club and country.

The Black Stars last tasted glory in the continent's football showpiece in 1982 when they defeated host nation Libya 7-6 on penalties.

Since then, Ghana has made the grande finale on three occasions but have failed to add to their four trophy haul, with the latest finals being the 9-8 penalty shoot out loss to the Elephant of Ivory Coast in the 2015 Edition in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

And Badu who has lined up alongside Gyan on several times in the national colours, urged the Shanghai SIPG striker, who recently scored his 50th goal for Ghana to win the coveted trophy for the country before calling it a day on his illustrious career.

“Gyan has been a wonderful leader, he is great and has done a lot for the national team,” Badu said on GHone.