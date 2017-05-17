Midtjylland sporting chief demands patience for new Ghanaian signing Michael Baidoo

FC Midtjylland sporting director Claus Steinlein is urging fans of the club to be patient with new new signing Michael Baidoo.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year professional contract with the Danish giants.

And FC Midtjylland sporting director admits the former Vision FC youngster will require time to adjust.

“He is a player we have to have patience, because he has to get used to our style of play and culture, but having said that, he is a spinnaker, we have expectations for the future,” he said.

