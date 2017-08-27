Video: Minnesota striker Abu Danladi bags brace to condemn consolation goal-getter David Accam's Chicago Fire

Ghanaian striker Abu Danladi scored his first MLS brace to help Minnesota United beat Chicago Fire 2-1 with David Accam scoring the consolation for the home side on Saturday.

The 19-year-old's double came in the first half with the opener on 36 minutes.

Midfielder Kevin Molino struck a brilliant ball ahead to a streaking Ethan Finlay on the right wing.

The midfielder tried to center the ball, but defender Johan Kappelhof tracked back and got his body on it.

Unfortunately for him, it fell back at Finlay’s feet and he dinked it across to forward Abu Danladi who finished it smoothly for a 1-0 lead.

In the 45th minute, Danladi doubled their lead after Finlay curved a beauty of a cross in front of the defense and onto the outstretched foot of the Ghanaian.

The Takoradi-born then scooted it past goalkeeper Matt Lampson to increase his season's tally to five goals in 18 matches.

Accam and his teammates continued to fightback and the Ghana international got the consolation in the 76th minute.

He buried the ball after a miscommunication between the otherwise sterling center back duo of Boxall and Kallman left him isolated on Shuttleworth to make it 2-1.

