Moses Odjer backs senior brother Nicholas to excel at Ghanaian side Tema Youth

Ex-Ghana Under-20 midfielder Moses Odjer is backing his senior brother Nicholas to excel at Ghanaian side Tema Youth.

Nicholas Odjer has been a mainstay of the Tema Youth side in their Premier League campaign this season.

And the Italy-based midfielder is backing his senior brother to succeed.

“I use to play football with my senior brother Nicholas Odjer, he plays for Tema Youth now, I was with him there before I left,” he told KWESE Sports.

“He is a good player and very hard working, I know his good work will soon pay off.”

Moses Odjer, currently on the books of Serie B side Salernitana, is on holidays in his native Ghana.

