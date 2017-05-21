MTN FA Cup: Nasiru Moro crowned MVP as Wa All Stars lash Bolga All Stars 

Wa All Stars midfielder Nasiru Moro was adjudged the Most Valuable player in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 clash as the champions lashed Bolga All Stars at home to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.

The versatile midfielder landed himself the individual accolade as a reward for his masterful passes in the 2-1 win for the GHPL title holders.

The diminutive central midfield icon wowed the technical team of Wa All Stars in recent times and has since relegated Saddick Alhassan to the bench.

The Wa All Stars midfielder dazzled for his side in the comeback win over their Bolga-based visitors to earn the most outstanding player of the day.

Known as Pablo Aimar for his calculated passes from deep inside the middle of the park, Nasiru Moro has since eased his way into the Wa All Stars set up both in the league and in the FA Cup competitions.

