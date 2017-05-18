Mubarak Wakaso could join Kevin Prince Boateng at Las Palmas

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who is on loan at relegated Granada could join Kevin Prince Boateng at the Canary club after refusing to sign a long term deal with the relegated club.

Wakaso was a hit at the club last season where he spent the whole year out on loan from Rubin Kazan.

There were strong indications that the club tried to sign him but that failed off because Greek side Panathinaikos offered big money and snatched his signature.

A season after that and the energetic Ghanaian midfielder could be on his way back to Palmas this season if the papers in Spain are anything to go by.

His fellow Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has just signed a three year deal with the club and would welcome Wakaso with whom he shares the same agent with.

There have been talks of Mario Balotteli also being offered a one year deal by the after he impressed.

