Mubarak Wakaso's agent claims Ghanaian is happy at Greek giants Panathinaikos

Mubarak Wakaso's agent claims the Ghanaian midfielder is happy at Panathinaikos amid reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The 26-year-old is believed to be unsettled at the club following the sacking of Andrea Stramaccioni.

The Ghana international has been linked with a return to Spanish side Las Palmas with other European clubs reported to be keeping a keen interest in the raging issue.

But the player's representative insists his client is cheerful at the club.

'' At the moment there is no contact with any team assigned to the player. Mubarak has no problem with the club and is happy in Greece."

Wakaso is currently with Ghana's national team preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)