Nduom Sports Stadium confirmed as venue for 2017 Fox WAFU Nations Cup

The Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina has confirmed as a venue for the 2017 Fox WAFU Nations Cup.

The venue replaces the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi for the three-week tournament.

Last week, members of the local organizing committee inspected the facility and expressed satisfaction with the venue.

It is the home for Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

The other venue-the Cape Coast Stadium-remains unchanged for the 16-team competition.

The tournament will run from 9-24 September.

Elmina has been confirmed as the tournament venue for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, replacing Takoradi. #WAFU2017 #FoxSportsWAFU pic.twitter.com/AGwx7UspF2 — WAFU CUP OF NATIONS (@WAFUOFFICIAL) September 4, 2017

