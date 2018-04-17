New AshantiGold SC investors handed 54-years mandate

Dr Kweku Frimpong, who is one of the investors of AshantiGold Sporting Club, has disclosed that the have been handed a 54-year mandate to revive the club.

According to Dr Frimpong, who is known as 'Champion', the reason behind the long-term mandate to run Ashantigold, was to raise the standard of the club as he believes the standard of the team has fallen.

“We have Kotoko and AshantiGold which are all Ashanti regional teams and if I look at the terrain Ashantigold is declining but for Kotoko, my brother Kwame Kyei is there. So, when the owners of Ashantigold consulted us to take charges if only we have money we decide to help the club,” he told Angel FM.

“We have a 54 years mandate and we will run the club for our children to continue. Ashantigold belongs to me and Nana Achiken for the next 54 years,” he added.

He further disclosed that he was motivated to run the club because the deal was one of the best which could help them in the mere future claiming that the people of Ashanti Region are all football enthusiast and needs to raise the standard of play in the region.

The Miners will play as guests to WAFA in the week 8 of the Ghana Premier League at the Sogakofe Red Bulls Arena.

