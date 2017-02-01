New Edubiase smiling to bank following sale of Ebenezer Ofori to German side VfB Stuttgart

Ghanaian side New Edubiase will be smiling to the back following the sale of their former midfielder Ebenezer Ofori to German outfit VfB Stuttgart.

Ofori, 21, joined the second-tier side after spending two seasons at Swedish side AIK.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Wednesday that the German side forked 1.6 million Euros to sign the talented midfielder.

The relegated Ghanaian side are entitled to a certain percentage of the amount having sold the midfielder to the Swedish side in 2013.

It's unclear how much New Edubiase will rake in as part of their share of the onward transfer fee.

But the financial benefit will be crucial for the side ahead of the start of the Ghanaian second-tier league.

Edubiase have been suffocating under financial pressure, leading to their relegation last season.

By Patrick Akoto

