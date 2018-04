GHANASoccernet.com understands New Edubiase United president Abdul Salam Yakubu has lost his mother.

Hajia Adiza is reported to have passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, 10 April 2018 in New Edubiase.

She will be buried later on Tuesday according to Islamic customs and traditions.

GHANASoccernet.com extends our sympathies to the Abdul Salam family.

