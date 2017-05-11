New Kotoko coach Steve Polack issues severe caution to his players

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has issued a stern warning to his players as he looks to revive their ailing campaign.

The beleaguered Porcupine Warriors have appointed the former Berekum Chelsea technical director to help turn their fortunes around in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after their seven-match winless streak.

“A number of the players, I've worked with them before and they know my ethics,” says Polack.

“I don’t care if you are Ronaldo or whatever, if you are not ready to work, then you will not get into the team," he cautions.

“My players need to give not just 100 per cent but 110 per cent in training and games. I have the passion for the game and that’s what I will want from the boys".

Polack is expected to take charge of the team in the second round of the league campaign.

