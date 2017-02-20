Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Newcastle United fans want manager Rafa Benitez to start Christian Atsu against Aston Villa tonight

Published on: 20 February 2017

Newcastle United fans have urged manager Rafa Benitez to start Christian Atsu in Monday's clash against Aston Villa.

Atsu, 25, has not started for the Magpies in the league since December.

He enjoyed a starting role as United recorded a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest two months ago.

But the Toon fans want manager Rafa Benitez to start the tricky winger in the match against struggling Villa.

Atsu has featured in 21 matches for Newcastle in all competitions this season after joining on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer and scored three goals in the process.

