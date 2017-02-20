Newcastle United fans want manager Rafa Benitez to start Christian Atsu against Aston Villa tonight

Newcastle United fans have urged manager Rafa Benitez to start Christian Atsu in Monday's clash against Aston Villa.

Atsu, 25, has not started for the Magpies in the league since December.

He enjoyed a starting role as United recorded a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest two months ago.

But the Toon fans want manager Rafa Benitez to start the tricky winger in the match against struggling Villa.

@All_NUFC_Fans Gayle to start for sure. Diame ahead of perez. And atsu to start instead of Gouffran — lee 🖐 (@leelowery96) February 15, 2017

Regarding Villa, I expect few changes to the side. Gayle to start, maybe Diame comes in, and Atsu for Gouffran at a push. #nufc — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) February 17, 2017

Villa; Darlow Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett Shelvey, Diame Ritchie, Perez, Atsu Gayle#nufc — el Danilo. ⚫️⚪️ (@DoctorCookeh) February 19, 2017

My team against Aston Villa on Monday night Darlow Yedlin Clark Lacselles Dummett Ritchie Colback Shelvey Atsu Diame Gayle — Liam NUFC Kemsley (@NufcKemsley) February 15, 2017

With hayden out on monday n villa in bad form i would go for it as we r at home.Diame shelvey centremid.mitro gayle up top.atsu ritchie wing — Mark Henderson (@dude1979) February 17, 2017

Atsu has featured in 21 matches for Newcastle in all competitions this season after joining on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer and scored three goals in the process.

