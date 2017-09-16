Newly-promoted Karela FC closing in on former Wa All Stars gem Emmanuel Ocran
Former Wa All Stars midfielder Emmanuel Ocran is close to securing a move to Ghana Premier League newcomers Karela United FC, according to sizezerogh.
Ocran, 21, has been in Ghana the last three months after a loan stint with American side Real Monarchs.
The Asante Kotoko SC target played a vital role in Wa All Stars winning a historic Ghana Premier League title last season.
He scored six goals including a hat trick to help the Northern Blues to put their name in Ghana football folklore.
By Nuhu Adams