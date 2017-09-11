Newly-promoted Karela United agree personal terms with former Wa All Stars defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail

Ghana Premier League newly promoted side Karela United FC have agreed personal terms with former Wa All Stars defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail ahead of a potential move, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The centre back was very integral for Wa All Stars when they won the Ghana Premier League for the first time last season.

He has since been a free agent after a purported move to Olimpik Donetsk in Ukraine collapsed.

The Nzema Anyinase based club were crowned champions of the GN Bank Division One League Zone II after finishing the season as leaders.

They will be participating in the 2017/2018 campaign, their first ever in the top flight.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)