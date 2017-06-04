No live telecast of Asante Kotoko-Great Olympics match due to ''coverage difficulties''

Asante Kotoko's Ghana Premier League match against Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium will not be telecast live, the club have confirmed.

The Week 17 fixture was scheduled as a live game for the weekend but has been cancelled due what is being described as ''coverage difficulties.''

''The GPL match between Asante Kotoko SC and Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will kick off at 3pm, tomorrow, June 4, 2017,'' the club's Accra Representative and Premier League Board member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman said on Saturday evening.

''The match won't be televised on any television network. There will be a musical show to entertain spectators before the match.''

TV right holders StarTimes is yet to release a statement on their inability to produce live matches for the weekend.

Saturday's derby between Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars was also cancelled.

