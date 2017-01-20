Noisy Mali supporters to overwhelm Ghana in AFCON clash

Malian supporters are expected to dwarf their Ghanaian counterparts ahead of the meeting of the two sides in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

There are over 30,000 fans living in Gabon with a few Ghanaians in the Central African nation.

Inside the stadium, approximately 3,000 Mali fans watched their side's 0-0 stalemate against Egypt, and almost 80 percent of them found their way there by road over the last few days. The rest reside and work in Gabon.

Others have been sponsored by the corporates, while the rest have been sent to Gabon by the Mali Football Association in partnership with the government in a project worth millions of shillings.

Interestingly, these fans just don’t sit there and watch the games. Instead, they cheer, sing, boo the opponents, engage in rehearsed dancing moves and even engaging in drum beating through out the match.

The registered supporters entity called Eagles Supporters Self-help Group are expected to overwhelm their Ghanaian counterparts in Port-Gentil.

The two old foes go at each other in the second group D game on Saturday.

