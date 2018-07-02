OFFICIAL: Bernard Mensah joins Kayserispor on loan from Atletico Madrid

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has completed a move to Turkish side Kayserispor on a season long loan ahead of the coming campaign.

The 23-year-old joined Atletico Madrid on a six-year deal two seasons ago but failed to establish himself in the side which saw him spending time on loan at Getafe and Vitória Guimarães.

The highly skilled-enforcer was again shipped on loan to Kasimpasa on a season long loan at the start of the just ended Turkish SuperLiga campaign.

Mensah's impressive performance caught the attention of several top clubs but it's Kayserispor who have acted swiftly to acquire the Ghanaian on a season long loan.

Mensah, who has scored one goal in five international appearances for the Black Stars, has joined Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan at the club.

📌 Bernard Mensah Kayserisporumuzda

👉 https://t.co/tS0WtywHQ5#Kayserispor pic.twitter.com/pdt6owl98R