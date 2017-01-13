OFFICIAL: Crystal Palace announce signing of Leicester City winger Jeff Schlupp on four-and-a-half year deal

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Leicester City versatile man Jeffrey Schlupp on a four-and-half year deal for an undisclosed fee, the club has announced.

The 24-year-old has finally joined the Eagles after a nightmarish spell at the King Power stadium this season believed to be £12million.

The Ghana international has signed the permanent contract after undergoing formalities at the club.

Manager Sam Allardyce finally has his man after seeing two bids rejected by the Foxes.

Schlupp Schlupp has been keen to leave the East Midlands after starting just one league game for the champions this season.

He is available for the London derby against West Ham United on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)