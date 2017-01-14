OFFICIAL: Dreams FC farm out skipper Abdul Bashiru to Bechem United on a season loan

Demoted Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have officially announce the departure of captain Abdul Bashiru to Ghana FA Cup holders Bechem United on a season-long loan deal.

A club statement says: "The FA Cup Champs made the request to boost their [CAF Confederation Cup] campaign.

The Dawu-based side afford to allow their captain leave on loan to maintain his level of competitiveness after the club was demoted to the Ghanaian second-tier league over boardroom decisions.

The 24-year-old, who has had spells at Hearts of Oak and King Faisal on the Ghanaian top-flight, was voted the club's Players' Player of the Season after a successful debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

Bechem believe the arrival of the former Local Black Stars player will bolster their ranks as they compete in both domestic and continental competitions.

