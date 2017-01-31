Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
OFFICIAL: Dutch side Vendsyssel secure Ghanaian talent Shadrach Eghan on loan from FC Twente

Published on: 31 January 2017

Dutch side Northern Jutland Vendsyssel have officially announced the capture of Ghanaian midfielder Shadrach Eghan on a two year loan deal from giants FC Twente on transfer dealing date.

Shadrach, 22, joined Vendsyssel earlier and held a couple of training sessions with them as well as playing some friendly matches in a probationary period before finally landing the deal.

The skilful midfielder whose amazing skills were hugely admired by all struggled to break through the FC Twente side hence necessitating the move.

The move, which has options of making it permanent will see Shadrach at the club until 2019.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

  • Ghost of Sparta says:
    February 01, 2017 01:02 am
    Ghanasoccernet get and editor. You know, someone who actually read through the news and check the facts before you embarrass yourself and the whole of Ghana. I make my white friend's read this fact-devoid site for Christ's sake! Northern Jutland Vendsyssel IS NOT A DUTCH CLUB!!! It's in Denmark!

