OFFICIAL: Dutch side Vendsyssel secure Ghanaian talent Shadrach Eghan on loan from FC Twente

Dutch side Northern Jutland Vendsyssel have officially announced the capture of Ghanaian midfielder Shadrach Eghan on a two year loan deal from giants FC Twente on transfer dealing date.

Shadrach, 22, joined Vendsyssel earlier and held a couple of training sessions with them as well as playing some friendly matches in a probationary period before finally landing the deal.

The skilful midfielder whose amazing skills were hugely admired by all struggled to break through the FC Twente side hence necessitating the move.

The move, which has options of making it permanent will see Shadrach at the club until 2019.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)