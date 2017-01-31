OFFICIAL: German outfit VfB Stuttgart confirm signing of Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori on three-year deal

German Bundesliga 2 side VfB Stuttgart have confirmed the signing of Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori on a three-year deal from AIK Stockholm.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, is expected to join his new teammates at the end of the tournament.

The defensive midfielder, who can also operate at left-back made 101 competitive appearances for Swedish side AIK Solna.

"In Ebenezer Ofori, we have secured the services of a young player, who has the potential to develop further, has already broken into the Ghanaian national team and gathered experience in European football in Solna,"VfB Sporting Director Jan Schindelmeiser told the club's website

"He is an agile, industrious and gifted left-footer, who we have had an eye on for quite some time.

"Ebenezer can play in a number of midfield positions, or at left-back, which is a combination which was very important for us in our assessment of the player."

The former New Edubiase man was voted the Best Midfielder of the Allsvenskan last season.

By Patrick Akoto

