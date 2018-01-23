OFFICIAL: Inter Allies capture former Heart of Lions midfielder Joseph Baffour Gyawu on a free transfer

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies FC announced the signing of midfielder Joseph Baffour Gyawu on a free transfer.

Gyawu is making a return to the Ghana top-flight after leaving Heart of Lions at the of the 2016/2017 season.

He has also played for Latvian side Spartak Jurmala.

Gyawu told the club's official website: ''I’m excited about this move, I want to play in the top division to exhibit my talent and that is what I’m here to do.

“I feel fit and sharp and I’m looking forward to wearing the Inter Allies colors.

“It’s a big challenge but it is something I want to take on because I want to help the team to win more games.''

