OFFICIAL: Inter Allies complete Samuel David signing from Kaduna United
Inter Allies have completed the signing of Nigerian defender Samuel Ekele David ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.
The guardsman joins the La-based outfit on a permanent deal from Nigerian top flight side Kaduna United.
Inter Allies Chiarman Raber El-Eter expressed his delight: “We are excited that Samuel is joining our team, we are sure that he will be a success at Inter Allies, he’s young and ready to learn.”
He met his new teammates last week and has started training with the team.