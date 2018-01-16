OFFICIAL: Inter Allies complete Samuel David signing from Kaduna United

Inter Allies have completed the signing of Nigerian defender Samuel Ekele David ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

‪The guardsman joins the La-based outfit on a permanent deal from Nigerian top flight side Kaduna United.‬

Inter Allies Chiarman Raber El-Eter expressed his delight: “We are excited that Samuel is joining our team, we are sure that he will be a success at Inter Allies, he’s young and ready to learn.”‬

‪He met his new teammates last week and has started training with the team.

