OFFICIAL: Inter Allies move home ground to Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have confirmed they have moved their move ground to the Accra Sports Stadium for the upcoming season.

This will be their third home ground since gaining promotion to the Ghana top-flight in 2013.

A statement on the club's website read: ''The Club wish to announce to the general public that we have reached an agreement with the Club Licensing Board to play our Ghana Premier League home fixtures for the 2017/18 season at the Accra Sports Stadium.

''The Accra Sports Stadium is a Government-owned sports facility which is located at Osu, a suburb of the country’s capital (Accra) with a seating capacity of 40,000.

''Inter Allies FC gained promotion from the second-tier to the elite division for the 2013/14 season and used the Tema Sports Stadium as the Club’s home venue for the the first 3 seasons, last season 2016/17 Season the Club’s home venue was the El Wak Stadium.

''The Club want to assure the fans and sympathizers that this decision to change the Club’s home venue is in the best interest of the team hence the need for everyone to embrace it and keep supporting our great Club.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)