OFFICIAL: Jordan Opoku completes Kumasi Asante Kotoko return

Asante Kotoko have re-signed mercurial midfielder Jordan Opoku on a one-year deal in bid to boost the squad ahead of the coming 2017/18 season, the club has officially announced.

The former Berekum Chelsea midfielder started training with the Porcupine Warriors a week ago but has finally ended speculations over his future after signing a year contract with the Kumasi club.

“Kotoko have signed Jordan Opoku on a one-year deal in bid to boost the squad ahead of the coming 2017/18 season,” a club statement read.

Jordan, who has been tipped by Yahaya Mohammed to be a great addition to the Kotoko family is joining the Porcupine Warriors for the third time, having first done so from Feyenoord Academy in 2006, and in 2013 from Berekum Chelsea.

Jordan left Kotoko in 2011 to join Berekum Chelsea after joining from Feyenoord Academy.

He signed for the Porcupines from Berekum Chelsea in 2013 and left in 2016 and has now earned a third stint - joining from Sakaeo FC in Armenia where he played in the 2017 season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

