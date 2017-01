Avellino defender Patrick Asmah is set for a one-month spell on the sidelines after a recent test revealed several damage.

The Ghana youth defender suffered a sixth minute injury and was replaced in the Derby della Campania against Salernitana in the Serie B.

He suffered the ankle injury when he went in for a tackle an opponent.

Asmah is on loan from Serie B side Atalanta and has made 15 appearances.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)