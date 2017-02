Promising Ghanaian kid William Opoku Asiedu has played his first match on-loan carat Estonian top-flight side Levadia.

The 19-year-old has been signed by English Premier League side Middlesbrough but farmed out for 18 months for first team experience.

Asiedu is expected to be regular for the Tallin-based side when the Meistriliiga starts in March.

He was transferred from Division One League side Okyeman Planners.

