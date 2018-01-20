'Opare and Atsu convinced me to join FC Porto,' Majeed Waris reveals

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has disclosed Christian Atsu and Daniel Opare convinced him to join Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Waris, 26, joined the Dragons from French Ligue 2 side FC Lorient on a six-month loan deal with the option to make the deal permanent, which could cost coach Sergio Conceicao's men £6 million.

The former Trabzonspor striker has however disclosed that the deal could not have come light had it not been the intervention of Christian Atsu and Daniel Opare, who previously featured for the Lisbon-based side.

“I’m not here for personal glory. I am very happy and ready to give everything I have so that the club can succeed and win trophies,” Waris told Porto Canal.

“It is probably the club in which my dreams can come true, to play in a top league and in the Uefa Champions League. I talked to some friends, Christian Atsu and Opare, who had been here before. They helped me decide to come here,” he added.

Waris praised Aboubakar, Marega and Brahimi and believes he will team up with them easily upfront since they have have similar qualities.

“They are fantastic players, they pretty much score all the time. I am also here to help the team score more goals and win. We can probably score a few more goals together. That is the most important thing, not who scores, but that we do it together.

“I think I can match well with them, because they have an offensive mentality, which I also have. It’s a matter of understanding each other and working together."

