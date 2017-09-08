Orlando Pirates register mis-fit Bernard Morrison for the season

Bernard Morrison will stay at South African side Orlando Pirates for yet another season after being registered for the 2017/2018 season.

The former Ashanti Gold SC top marksman was heavily linked with a move away from the Soweto club due to lack of game time.

Morrison joined the Bucs in 2016 from DR Congo giants AS Vita Club but has since find it difficult to command a starting berth.

New coach, Milutin Sredojevic seem to have included the former Heart of Lions winger in his plans for the new season leading to his registration.

By Nuhu Adams

