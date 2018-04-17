'Paa Kwesi Fabien has our full support' - Asante Kotoko PRO

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Obed Acheampong has insisted that head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabien has the full backing of the club management.

Asante Kotoko are struggling to find their rhythm in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Coach Fabien has led the team to pick 3 wins, 3 loses and a draw in 7 games played this season since his appointment as the head coach of the club.

The Porcupine Warriors are sitting on 7th position on the league standings with 10 points.

But Acheampong has dismissed reports that the coach is on his way out of the club and also the management have faith in him to turn the fortunes of the club around.

"The start of the league is not as important as the end, we are gradually picking up the pieces and it will not remain the same, management is not happy with the recent results but sacking Paa Kwasi Fabin is nothing near, it's not now, we have no intentions of sacking him," Acheampong told Oyerepa FM.

“We have much believe in coach Paa Kwesi Fabien."

Kotoko will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Week 8 on Wednesday.

