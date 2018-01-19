Persib Bandung coach debunks Michael Essien South Korea move reports

Head coach of Persib Bandung Mario Gomez has denied reports that Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien is heading to South Korea.

The former Chelsea ace was reportedly in talks with several clubs in the South Korean League in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to the experienced Argentine trainer, report of the former Ghana international moving to South Korea should be treated as a rumor.

"I do not know, we're just here, it's just rumors that's all," said Mario Gomez.

Essien's agent Amougou Mathieu revealed sometime ago that his client will stay with the Blue Prince for the upcoming season.

"Essien is still in Persib with Ezechiel N'Douassel on a one-year contract," said Mathieu, quoted by SuperBall.id and BolaSport.com from Ghanasoccernet.com

Essien is still a core member of Mario Gomez's team as he was involved in the side's President's Cup match against Sriwijaya FC on Tuesday.

He played for 70 minutes before being replaced Hariono.

