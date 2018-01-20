Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin expresses delight over Accam signing

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin has reiterated his joy over the capture of Ghana striker, David Accam, in the MLS Super Draft on Friday.

Despite having no first picks in the draft, things changed in the middle of the second round when a trade was announced between the Chicago Fire and the Union.

Philadelphia signed Accam in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money and $900,000 in targeted allocation money.

“We’re really excited to get David, a guy who obviously can stretch a defense. We have got some guys who can pass and get him the ball and he’ll give him room to operate in space,” Union head coach Jim Curtin said in an interview during the league’s live broadcast.

He added: “David’s a proven goalscorer in our league, his resume speaks for itself. We’re adding an incredible player and we’re excited to have him in Philly.”

Accam scored 33 goals in 78 career appearances with the Fire.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)