VIDEO: Philadelphia Union unveil new recruit David Accam; Ghana striker handed No.7 jersey

Ghana striker David Accam has been unveiled by MLS side Philadelphia Union and handed the N0.7 jersey for the new season.

Union acquired him in a trade with Chicago Fire on Friday.

Accam believes his impressive campaign in 2017 where he scored 14 goals and provided eight assists can be duplicated for his new club.

''I think I have experience both in losing and winning,'' Accam said during his introductory press conference Tuesday from Talen Energy Stadium.

''My first two years in Chicago, we didn’t do well. But for me, I still managed to do good things on that team. Last year was one of my best seasons in MLS.

''So for me, I have enough experience to bring something to this team. We have enough quality on this team already. I just need to do my part, so hopefully we all click and get the best results.''

