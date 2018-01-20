Photos: Asante Kotoko unveil new signing Daniel Darkwah

Asante Kotoko have unveiled their latest acquisition former Aduana Stars defender Daniel Darkwah.

Darkwah signed a two-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors after failing to reach an agreement to stay at Aduana following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

His arrival puts the number of new recruits this pre-season at seven as Coach Steven Polack looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming domestic season and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Below are photos of Darkwah's unveiling earlier today.

