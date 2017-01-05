PHOTOS: Togbe Afede, Dormaahene among top personalities honoured by Ghana FA at extra-ordinary congress

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) at their extra ordinary Congress held on Wednesday, January 4, honored some top personalities for their immense support and contribution towards the development of football in the country.

The awards were categorized into Platinum, Diamond and Gold and were given to the following dignitaries for their contribution to the development of the sport and the association at large.

PLATINUM

Osagyefo Osadeayo Nana Agyemang Badu II and Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbui Afede XIV. The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was also supposed to receive a Platinum award, but due to his bereavement, he could not attend and the organisers promised to deliver it to him in Kumasi.

DIAMOND

Sir. Samuel Esson Jonah, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Hon. Enoch Teye-Mensah, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, Stephanie Sanders Sullivan

GOLD

J.Y. Appiah, Sophia Okuley, Kwaku Ampim-Darko, Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu (Posthumous), George Boroh Dasoberi (Posthumous), Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor, Ernest Thompson, Habiba Atta Forson and Alex Mould.

Photos credit: Images Image

