PHOTOS: Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi set to rock the world with dazzling skills as FIFA XI take on UEFA XI

Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi is set to rock the world with his dazzling football skills as FIFA Council XI take on UEFA XI in a ceremonial game in Bahrain.

The game wraps up activities of the first ever FIFA Congress under the presidency of Gianni Infantino.

Nyantakyi who was famously referred to as Wa Polo during his play days is expected to lead his fellow FIFA Council members as they set out on a demolishing exercise against the UEFA team.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)