PHOTOS: Happy Man Bitters becomes main sponsor of Wa All Stars

Alcoholic beverage producers, Happy Man Bitters, has become the main partner of former Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars, signalling the firm's growing expansion in the local league after earlier signing up Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea.

The two parties signed a year-deal at the company's head office in Nsawam on Wednesday.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who doubles as the Club's bankroller as well as Chief Executive Officer of the side, Oduro Nyarko concluded the deal with Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters CEO, Mr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey at the firm's head office.

Below are exclusive pictures during the signing of the contract:

