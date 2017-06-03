Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak train on artificial pitch in Prampram ahead of WAFA clash

Published on: 03 June 2017
Hearts of Oak training at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence.

Hearts of Oak trained on the artificial pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram to prepare for their league match against WAFA on Sunday.

The Phobians camped there for two days to fine tune preparations for the huge task.

Last season, the Phobians were trounced 2-0 by the Academy Boys who want to avenge the 2-1 first round defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts are seeking to return to winning ways after dropping points at home to Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

Hearts of Oak training at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence.

Hearts of Oak training at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence.

Hearts of Oak training at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations