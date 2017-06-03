PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak train on artificial pitch in Prampram ahead of WAFA clash

Hearts of Oak trained on the artificial pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram to prepare for their league match against WAFA on Sunday.

The Phobians camped there for two days to fine tune preparations for the huge task.

Last season, the Phobians were trounced 2-0 by the Academy Boys who want to avenge the 2-1 first round defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts are seeking to return to winning ways after dropping points at home to Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)