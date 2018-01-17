Portuguese giants FC Porto set to hijack Majeed Waris' move to French Ligue 1 side Caen
Portuguese giants FC Porto could scupper Caen's move for Majeed Waris and send the Ghana striker to the Primera Liga.
According to Ouest France, Porto’s offer to French second-tier side Lorient is lesser than what the Ligue I side has put on the table.
Also, the player's agents are receiving a better commission in the Caen deal and therefore are putting pressure on Waris to join the Normandy club.
Waris is said to be interested in a move to FC Porto who are enticing him with Champions League football.
Sergio Conceição will play English giants Liverpool when the competition bounces back next month.