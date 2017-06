Portuguese side Moreirense are interested in signing Ghanaian striker Kwame Nsor.

The 24-year-old has attracted lenses from the side following his impressive performance at Uniao Madeira.

The Maderia loanee netted 16 goals for the side joining from French outfit Metz.

The Ghanaian has caught the eyes of the Green and Whites with negotiations reported to have started on Tuesday.

The former Ghana youth striker is valued at 500,000 Euros.

