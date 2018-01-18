Premier League newcomers Karela United sign partnership deal with Egyptian side Alassiouty Sports FC

Karela United FC have signed a partnership agreement with Egypt top-flight side Alassiouty Sports FC as they look to broaden their horizon on the African continent.

The deal was signed by presidents of both clubs Senator David Cobbina Brigidi and Mr. Mahmud Assiouty on Wednesday in the North African country.

The partnership agreement is to support the newly promoted Ghana Premier League outfit to set up an academy to develop youngsters within the age groups of 15 and 17.

Alassiouty Sports will provide technical support and expertise to develop the academy which is set to commence in the middle of the year with the arrival of a technical team after design details have been completed.

The academy will cater for U17 requirements and offer the Egyptian side a chance of getting some players in the near future.

Each stage of development will be negotiated independently and have a specific contract.

By: Nuhu Adams

