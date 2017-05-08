Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Professional Football Association of Ghana hail Kwesi Nyantakyi’s appointment

Published on: 08 May 2017
Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana has taken to twitter to send their congratulatory messages to President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi, on Monday morning was confirmed as the first vice president of the confederation of African Football.

He has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian to have risen to such heights and will be dealing with both continental and domestic football.

Nyantakyi has made public he decision not to contest the 2019 Ghana Football Association elections.

 

 

 

