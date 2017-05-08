Professional Football Association of Ghana hail Kwesi Nyantakyi’s appointment

The Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana has taken to twitter to send their congratulatory messages to President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi, on Monday morning was confirmed as the first vice president of the confederation of African Football.

He has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian to have risen to such heights and will be dealing with both continental and domestic football.

Nyantakyi has made public he decision not to contest the 2019 Ghana Football Association elections.

@PFAGofficial salutes Nyantakyi. It is with great pride that the players union in Ghana congratulate the President of the Ghana (1/4) — PFAG (@PFAGofficial) May 8, 2017

