Rahman Chibsah’s Benevento capo ascribes club’s undewhelming form to witches

Benevento Calcio owner owner Oreste Vigortio has attributed his outfit's disappointing form in their debut Italian Serie A campaign to the witches in the town.

The newly-promoted Serie A side have lost all their thirteen league games so far and have zero point with a minus of 27 goals.

The bankroller believes the club’s abysmal performance is due to the witches in the city of Benevento.

"The blame lies with the malignant influences which have always been associated with this city… witches. Yes it’s true I’m superstitious," Vigorito told the Italian Press.

The town which lies 50 kilometres North-East of Naples is branded the ‘City of Witches’ going back thousands of years to a time when pagan rituals were carried out there.

Benevento Calcio have accepted the superstition by including a shadow of a witch riding a broomstick on their badge earning themselves their ‘Witches’ tag.

Benevento Calcio have two Ghanaians in their fold; Yussif Chibsah Raman and Bright Gyamfi.

