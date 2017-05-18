Raphael Dwamena's FC Zurich one win away from securing promotion to the Swiss Super League

Raphael Dwamena's FC Zurich are one win away from becoming Swiss second-tier league champions.

With three matches to go, the capital club have ten point lead more than closest challengers Neuchâtel Xamax.

FC Zurich must beat bottom-club Wil on Saturday evening to pick the sole ticket from the Challenge League.

Last night, Dwamena won the penalty which was converted by Senegalese Moussa Kone in the 69th minute to earn a 1-1 draw with Servette.

The 21-year-old joined the club during the January transfer window and has managed to score nine league goals in 14 matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)